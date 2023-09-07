Taiwan’s ties with Eswatini hold out from China’s Africa push

Taiwan plays a significant role in Eswatini’s economy and provides sizable aid contributions. In May, the two sides held an “economic and technical cooperation conference” in Taipei where it was revealed that annual bilateral trade more than doubled over the last five years. It effectively props up the regime of King Mswati III by funding projects in education, electrification, agriculture, and providing aid among others.

But the elephant in the room is China, as Eswatini’s pro-democracy movement reminds the government here often. Mlungisi Makhanya, president of the now-banned People’s United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), told local press recently: “As the Swazi people, we will change course and forge principled diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. It is apparent that the province of Taiwan is financially supporting this repressive regime.”

Eswatini stands to lose out on links with the much larger Chinese market by maintaining ties with Taiwan, said New Bloom’s Hioe, who argued that many of the island’s former diplomatic allies were motivated to break ties with Taiwan due to the economic opportunities offered by Beijing. Ultimately Taipei cannot outspend the world’s second largest economy.

“I largely suspect it is a combination of Mswati III’s personal fondness for Taiwan as well as Taiwan’s strong desire to maintain ties with its last remaining ally in Africa which causes ties to endure,” he said.

Eswatini is, of course, the last domino that China would like to see fall, though experts point out it’s far from a priority as it’s not a strategically important country in geopolitical or economic terms. Besides, there is nothing at present to suggest this will happen anytime soon, unless there are radical changes in the kingdom’s governance.