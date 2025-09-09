A new poll conducted by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of a super PAC tied to Rep. Andy Barr shows the Republican building momentum in his bid for Kentucky’s open Senate seat — though he’s still trailing former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The survey of 600 likely GOP primary voters, shared first with Semafor, found 37% favor Cameron; 29% favor Barr; and 8% favor businessman Nate Morris. Six in 10 voters saw Cameron favorably, while four in 10 saw Barr favorably and one in 10 saw Morris favorably.

It was a different story earlier this year, when a different internal poll found 39% favored Cameron; 18% favored Barr; and 3% favored Morris.

Representatives for Cameron and Morris separately called the new poll “fake”: Morris spokesperson Conor McGuinness said “Barr knows full well that Nate is surging,” and Cameron campaign manager Taylor Zanazzi said “Cameron is dominating the field.”