McConnell protégé Cameron leads in early Kentucky Senate primary poll

Mitch McConnell protégé Daniel Cameron is the early favorite to succeed him in the Senate, according to a pollster with Cameron ties, citing numbers first seen by Semafor.

Polling conducted by co/efficient last week found Cameron, Kentucky’s former attorney general, at 39% in a primary with Rep. Andy Barr (18%) and businessman Nate Morris (3%).

Cameron strategist Brandon Moody is a founding partner of the firm, but its numbers in his 2023 bid for governor held up, and its new data finds that his GOP approval numbers are highest with Trump supporters.

But Trump has not endorsed in the race, and Cameron and Barr have taken turns distancing themselves from McConnell, whose support might be a liability among the MAGA base. Last month, Cameron called his mentor “just flat out wrong” for opposing Trump nominees like Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth.