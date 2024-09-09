Rand Paul stops short of endorsing Trump

Even after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exited the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump, one of Kennedy’s bigger fans in Congress isn’t quite sold.

Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentuckian who ran against Trump in 2016’s GOP primary and diverged from Trump on some major policy fronts during the four years that followed, said on Monday that he’s not ready to throw himself fully behind the former president.

Sure, Paul said, “there’s no question” that Trump is better than Vice President Kamala Harris and he’s generally supportive – but he still has hesitation about a full endorsement.

“My enthusiasm has flagged a little,” Paul said of Trump. “One, because I think the debt will be about the same under Biden that it was under Trump.”

Paul’s second concern, befitting his record as a frequent critic of American military intervention abroad, was that “if there’s a Trump victory, that there’s not, like, a John Bolton in the administration, who’s for eternal war.”

He added that “I don’t think Trump” shares the foreign policy inclinations of Bolton, a former Trump national security adviser and staunch hawk. “But Bolton was a bad pick.”

Paul said he’s offered to sit down with Trump’s team to discuss his endorsement and that he’s “persuadable, if they want to talk.” His Trump holdout status, at a time when the former president would benefit from maximum party unity, is vintage Paul; the senator’s one-man contrarian displays are now legendary.

And it’s not without consequence: Paul’s libertarian-leaning stances count legions of Internet fans, particularly among the younger men whose votes Trump needs.

Asked for comment on Paul’s ambivalence, Trump spokesperson Brian Hughes said “President Trump has unified the GOP like never before and is also attracting a broad coalition of support with independents and disaffected Democrats. Americans know that he is the candidate to make our nation prosperous again and restore a peace through strength doctrine that puts America first.”