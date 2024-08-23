Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends his independent presidential campaign

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday that he is suspending his long-shot presidential campaign. The independent candidate dropped to below 5% support in August, after polling at roughly 10% across battleground states just a few months ago.

“In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to an electoral victory,” Kennedy said. “I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it.”

His name will remain on the ballot in most states, but will be removed in about 10 battleground states where he said, “My presence would be a spoiler.”

In his speech in Arizona, he railed against the Democratic party and the media, and threw his support behind Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Members of the Kennedy family called his support of Trump a “betrayal to the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” in a statement Friday, adding, “We believe in [Kamala] Harris and [Tim] Walz.”

During the speech, Kennedy said, “In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election.”