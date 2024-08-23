Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends his independent presidential campaign

The News
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday that he is suspending his long-shot presidential campaign. The independent candidate dropped to below 5% support in August, after polling at roughly 10% across battleground states just a few months ago.
“In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to an electoral victory,” Kennedy said. “I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it.”
His name will remain on the ballot in most states, but will be removed in about 10 battleground states where he said, “My presence would be a spoiler.”
In his speech in Arizona, he railed against the Democratic party and the media, and threw his support behind Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Members of the Kennedy family called his support of Trump a “betrayal to the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” in a statement Friday, adding, “We believe in [Kamala] Harris and [Tim] Walz.”
During the speech, Kennedy said, “In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election.”
Kennedy bolted the Democratic Party 10 months ago, hoping that voters depressed by a Joe Biden/Donald Trump rematch would flock to a credible independent candidate. But he’d declined in polls even before Biden quit the race, and cratered afterward, as Democrats frustrated with their ticket got excited about the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz reboot.
Democrats also worked all year to undermine Kennedy with their voters, highlighting his most conservative comments in interviews and going to court when he filed for state ballot access. Kennedy scored some early victories, gaining automatic candidate status in Michigan and California when currently-existing minor parties endorsed him.
But he was blocked from the New York ballot after a Democratic-backed challenge to his residency, and Democrats believed that their work – and a collapse in donations to the candidate – succeeded in wrecking a man they considered a MAGA chaos agent.
It remains unclear how big of an impact Kennedy’s campaign suspension will have on the presidential race, but some recent polls show his supporters may be more likely to vote for Trump than Harris.
Kennedy’s campaign had faltered in recent months, running low on funds, struggling to get on the ballot in key states, and sliding down in the polls.
His colorful run for office has been dotted with unusual moments, from the candidate saying doctors had found a parasitic worm in his brain to his admission that he had once dumped a dead bear in New York’s Central Park.