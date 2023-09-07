Eric Adams fuels migrant debate with latest comments

Both of the New York tabloids ran editorials about the migrant crisis on Thursday. The New York Post said Adams should focus on problem-solving, rather than just issuing "more rants." Their message to Adams: "You’re acting like the guy with the 'End of Days' sign outside Penn Station, a bystander to your own disaster." The Daily News said Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul share responsibility, and that politicians can't pretend New York will be fine without finding a way to speed up work permits for migrants.