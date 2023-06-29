2024 could be an immigration election in New York

President Biden is in New York City on Thursday to continue his new economic pitch in an MSNBC interview as his 2024 campaign heats up. But Democrats in the area are facing a more immediate political threat that runs straight through his administration: Immigration.

In the past year, more than 60,000 migrant people have been bused in or flown to New York, which is legally committed to supplying them with housing. The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, sent some displaced migrants to the state’s more red-leaning suburbs, prompting a fierce response from Republican members of Congress whose seats are critical to the current House majority. And while some elected officials are working together across party lines on the issue, Biden and the Democratic-led state’s performance are likely to be major targets in election ads next year.

Top New York Democrats are pressing the Biden administration to extend work permits to some migrants faster as the politics of immigration in the Northeast intensify. The hope is that by getting them working and living independently more quickly, they’ll be able to relieve some of the burden on the state.

Reps. Gregory Meeks and Jerry Nadler have written to President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asking that asylum-seekers be able to obtain work permits before the 180 days they’re required to wait before applying to work in the States. The letter also calls for United States Citizen and Immigration Services personnel and judges to quickly adjudicate work authorization applications.

“If you have to wait two to three years for a hearing, you should have the ability to work because that would ease the pressure on the city of New York,” Meeks told Semafor before the letter was publicized. “It would give these individuals a chance to earn a living and live a decent life.”

The remaining Democratic members of the New York delegation signed onto the letter, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led a similar letter in May, signaling Democrats are taking the city’s recent migrant crisis seriously — because they have to.