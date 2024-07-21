Wall Street money machine whirs back to life for Harris

Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be facing a formidable set of conservative billionaires backing Donald Trump, most notably Elon Musk, who has pledged $45 million a month to the former president’s campaign.

The loyalties of Democrats’ other coastal donor base — Hollywood and, to a lessening degree, Silicon Valley — are less clear. Reid Hoffman, one of the loudest voices urging Biden to stay in the race, quickly endorsed Harris, while venture capitalist Vinod Khosla called for an open convention.

Harris was popular with the Wall Street crowd during her short run for the 2020 nomination. She raised more money from lawyers and bankers than any of her primary challengers except Biden, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Lawyers were her largest donor group, by occupation (Harris was attorney general of California), consultants and business-services professionals were fourth, and financial professionals were fifth.