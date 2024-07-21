Wall Street money machine whirs back to life for Harris

The Scoop
Wall Street’s Democrats are lining up behind Kamala Harris with a mixture of relief and genuine enthusiasm for a politician many of them supported in 2020.
Finance executives’ money and convening power between now and the Democratic convention will be key to Harris’ plans to “earn and win” her party’s nomination. Several donors said Sunday they were prepared to break out checkbooks that had sat untouched since Joe Biden’s debate performance. Among those expected to aid Harris’ bid for the nomination are Centerview’s Blair Effron, Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray, Lazard’s Peter Orszag and Ray McGuire, Paul Weiss’ Brad Karp, and Evercore’s Roger Altman. “100% in,” one donor said Sunday afternoon.
Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be facing a formidable set of conservative billionaires backing Donald Trump, most notably Elon Musk, who has pledged $45 million a month to the former president’s campaign.
The loyalties of Democrats’ other coastal donor base — Hollywood and, to a lessening degree, Silicon Valley — are less clear. Reid Hoffman, one of the loudest voices urging Biden to stay in the race, quickly endorsed Harris, while venture capitalist Vinod Khosla called for an open convention.
Harris was popular with the Wall Street crowd during her short run for the 2020 nomination. She raised more money from lawyers and bankers than any of her primary challengers except Biden, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Lawyers were her largest donor group, by occupation (Harris was attorney general of California), consultants and business-services professionals were fourth, and financial professionals were fifth.