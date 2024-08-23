Fed Chair Jerome Powell says ‘the time has come’ to cut rates

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave investors the strongest indication yet that the central bank plans to begin trimming rates next month, saying “the time has come for policy to adjust.”

Speaking from the Kansas Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in Wyoming on Friday, Powell said: “The timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”

Stock indices rose on Powell’s comments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% in intraday trading while the S&P 500 increased 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.7%.

The speech is Powell’s highest-stakes one so far this year. It follows the release of fresh data signaling a weaker jobs market than previously estimated, and it comes ahead of the Fed’s long-awaited rate-setting meeting on Sept. 17 and 18. Some economists have suggested the Fed has waited too long to begin cutting rates, which could cause the US to tip into a recession.

Investors and economists were looking to the Fed chief for any confirmation that September will bring the first rate cut since the pandemic, as well as clues about its size. Some banks have been pushing for a half-point cut, which they say could stimulate dealmaking on Wall Street. Most economists think that’s unlikely. They largely expect the Fed will start cutting rates in September, but 60% predict a small cut of a quarter of a percentage point.

Powell has previously said he loses sleep over the matter. “Go too soon, and you undermine progress on inflation,” he said at a July news conference. “Wait too long or don’t go fast enough, and you put at risk the recovery. And so we have to balance those two things … It’s a rough balance.”