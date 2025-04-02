US judge drops federal corruption charges against NY mayor

A federal judge Wednesday dismissed the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, fulfilling the request of US President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice to drop the charges.

The department’s move in February to dismiss the case led multiple federal prosecutors to resign amid allegations of a ‘quid pro quo’ between Adams and the administration. At the same time, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi has broadly rolled back the Justice Department’s oversight of foreign influence and corruption.

In the Wednesday ruling, the judge wrote that federal prosecutors could not revive Adams’ charges at a later date: The Justice Department had asked for that condition, but the judge said his decision ensured the case “cannot be used as leverage” over Adams or the city.