US reveals scope of Russian scheme to influence right-wing media figures

A multimillion-dollar Russia-backed scheme to spread misinformation and sow political and cultural divisions ahead of the 2024 presidential election in the US attracted millions of views, the US Justice Department said Wednesday — part of a major Biden administration crackdown on Russian influence operations, that saw dozens of websites seized and Russian state-owned media companies and their employees sanctioned.

The alleged scheme saw US content creators, many of whom attract a largely right-wing audience, being paid to publish thousands of videos that spread Russian government narratives, the Justice Department said.

Several conservative influencers who are believed to have interacted with the alleged influence campaign denied any knowledge of the plot. “Should these allegations prove true, I as well as the other personalities and commentators were deceived and are victims,” said right-wing personality Tim Poole, who interviewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on his podcast in May and was associated with TENET Media, a conservative outlet whose mission statement appeared to be referenced in the indictment.