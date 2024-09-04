‘Psychological warfare’: US sanctions Russian actors over attempted election interference

The US Department of Justice, the Department of State, and the Treasury took a slew of actions Wednesday aimed at curbing what they described as a sprawling Kremlin-backed campaign to influence the 2024 presidential election.

The Treasury announced sanctions targeting 10 people and two entities, including executives at RT, formerly Russia Today, a Moscow-funded news outlet. The Treasury said that beginning in 2024, RT “ began an effort to covertly recruit unwitting American influencers. RT used a front company to disguise its own involvement or the involvement of the Russian government.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice announced indictments Wednesday that alleged two Russians employed by RT — Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva — acted as covert foreign agents on behalf of Russia and committed money laundering as part of a scheme to influence the US election.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to exploit our country’s free exchange of ideas in order to covertly further its own propaganda efforts, and our investigation into this matter remains ongoing,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Together, the sanctions and charges lay out a scheme whereby RT employees funneled a Tennessee-based content creation company nearly $10 million to push pro-Russia content. Separately, the State Department designated media company Rossiya Segodnya and five subsidiaries — RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik — as “Foreign Missions,” and offered a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in an American election.

Taken together, it’s the Biden administration’s most significant response yet to Russian influence operations, CNN wrote.

“The Russian government has long sought to sow discord and chaos in the United States... RT employees exploited our free and open press and targeted millions of Americans as unwitting victims of Russia’s psychological warfare,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen.