China targets ‘green infrastructure’ deals in $50B pledge to Africa

China has inked several green infrastructure deals with African countries at its triennial summit in Beijing, making the energy transition a focal point in the $50 billion it has pledged to the continent.

The three-day Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which began on Sept. 4, has seen Beijing unveil a series of major partnerships with African countries in areas including supply chains for key minerals required to develop green technologies including electric vehicles.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a speech on Thursday, said his country will provide more than $50 billion in financial support to Africa over the next three years. This is up from a $40 billion commitment made at the last FOCAC held in Dakar, Senegal in 2021 but down from the $60 billion committed in 2018, the last time it was held in Beijing. At the US-Africa Leaders Summit hosted by the White House in December 2022, the Biden administration promised a total of $55 billion in a mix of existing and new deals with African countries.