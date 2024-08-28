Donald Trump buries the hatchet(s)

Facing a new opponent who has energized the base and brought the race back to an effective tie, Donald Trump is beginning to bury the hatchet with former foes: “Birdbrain” Nikki Haley would now be welcome out on the campaign trail; he’s thanked “bad guy” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for all his “help and support” in the state; “Radical Left Lunatic” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now a part of his transition team.

The timing isn’t exactly coincidental or out of the blue: The Trump campaign has engaged in multiple behind-the-scenes conversations about the need to unite the party and get some of these folks back into the fold. The theory among many in Trump world is simple: If the party doesn’t unite, they risk losing.

“We need to make sure that the basics of our coalition are nailed down,” one person close to the campaign explained. “The president definitely gets it.”

At least for right now, Trump does seem to get it: His embrace of these characters he’s long attacked is a shift, and a recent one at that — at a rally earlier this month in Georgia, the former president dismayed many of his allies when he went on a rant against Kemp, who remains popular in the key state.

There’s a few reasons for the change: The biggest one being, of course, that Trump himself has decided (swayed by multiple reasons) that this is what he needs to do to win. The advisors in his ear certainly played a role, although they only hold so much influence. But the overall story is that a candidate who seemed to treat his return to the White House as inevitable in July is contending with a much tougher race in August.

Trump rarely, if ever, publicly apologizes for insulting a political rival, and hasn’t in any of the cases listed here, but his allies have more flexibility to repair the damage. There have been concerted efforts in some of these cases to privately mend fences — Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Omeed Malik worked for months to build up the relationship between Kennedy and Trump, and JD Vance told reporters that he’d talked to Kemp, who was entirely “behind the ticket” before Trump came out with his praise. And it doesn’t hurt that Trump saw some of these figures strategically backing down: Kemp with a Fox News interview expressing his support for Trump and Haley slowly tamping down on her criticisms of him after bowing out of the race being two prime examples.