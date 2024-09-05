Blaze fires contributor linked to alleged Russian operation

Chen and her husband, Liam Donovan, are the co-founders of Tenet Media, a previously obscure media company that paid eye-popping sums to right-wing influencers to produce videos that echoed Russian propaganda and other right-wing talking points, according to an indictment.

She also contributed videos to BlazeTV, an arm of Blaze Media, which was founded by the former Fox News host and talk radio figure Glenn Beck, which was not mentioned in Wednesday’s indictment.

The two Americans were also not named in the indictment, which instead charged two Russians associated with the state-owned Russia Today with money laundering and violating foreign influence laws.

Chen didn’t respond to an inquiry from Semafor.