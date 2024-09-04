Uncle Sam wants to know: What can your country do for AI?

The federal government is formalizing its behind-the-scenes consultations with the new AI giants as the US battles for position in the global AI race.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, along with the US Department of Energy, put out an open request for comment Wednesday, asking industry leaders and experts to help lay the groundwork for new policies meant to aid and secure data centers in the coming years.

“We have heard privately from many sources about the coming demand, particularly driven by AI. This is a chance to transparently create a public record for future action to meet that growing data center demand,” said NTIA administrator Alan Davidson in an interview with Semafor. Makers of massive “foundation models” like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini have long spoken informally with policy leaders to prepare them for the next step of AI advances.

“Companies are concerned about power supply. They’re concerned about security and cyber security standards. They’re concerned about the workforce,” he said.

Davidson, who also serves as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications, said the federal government is also eyeing the needs of small- and medium-sized companies, academic institutions and researchers who need access to powerful data centers that now are mainly owned and controlled by private industry.