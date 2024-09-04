“Absolutely shocking”: NY Gov. Hochul on ex-staffer arrested for working for China

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul described the scale of the alleged charges against her former deputy chief of staff Linda Sun as “absolutely shocking” Wednesday at an event hosted by Semafor.

Hochul said the federal charges against Sun and her husband, who were arrested Tuesday after being accused of secretly working for the Chinese government, should prompt other lawmakers to consider who they bring on staff: “Everyone should be aware where they are empowering with positions.”

Sun had worked in the state government for almost 15 years. The couple pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday to all the charges.

“She has been in government for many, many years, even prior to the time I became governor,” Hochul said, referring to Sun’s time working for Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, “where she was involved in making a lot of decisions related to the relationship between the administration at the time and the Chinese government.”

“To think that China, that any foreign agent, any foreign government has the audacity to infiltrate a government organization like the state of New York, has to be addressed with and we’ll be talking more about what we want to see happen later today,” she added, without adding more details.

“It never should have happened.”