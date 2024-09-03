New York governor’s former aide accused of being a Chinese government agent

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s former deputy chief of staff, Linda Sun, was arrested Tuesday and charged with being an undisclosed Chinese government agent, federal prosecutors said.

Sun’s arrest comes six weeks after the FBI raided her Long Island home. The agency did not release further details about the arrest.

Prosecutors alleged that while working for the governor, Sun and her husband “actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP.”

AD

They also alleged that she blocked Taiwanese government representatives from meeting New York state officials, but helped facilitate state officials’ visits to China.

In exchange, the Chinese government “enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars,” investigators said.

Sun had worked in the state government for nearly 15 years, previously serving in the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

AD

It is the latest foreign influence operation to rock New York politics. The FBI is currently investigating whether the Turkish government helped New York City Mayor Eric Adams during his 2021 campaign.