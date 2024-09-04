Lula defends X ban

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said his country’s ban on Elon Musk’s X showed that “the world is not obliged to put up with Musk’s extreme right-wing anything goes just because he is rich.” Lula’s comments to CNN come amid the billionaire’s monthslong feud with Brazilian authorities who have also threatened to revoke the license of his satellite internet provider, Starlink.

Banning X could help combat right-wing conspiracy theories “but at a substantial cost to free expression,” The Washington Post argued. But Musk “doesn’t walk the talk” when it comes to free speech, a Brazilian columnist told The Guardian, citing a study showing that X accepted 83% of content moderation requests from governments in the first six months after Musk took over the platform.