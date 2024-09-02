Musk-owned Starlink says it won’t comply with X ban in Brazil

Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink said it won’t comply with a court order banning Musk’s social platform X in Brazil unless Starlink’s accounts in the country are unfrozen, Reuters reported.

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld the ban on X, backing their colleague’s decision last week to ask all telecom providers to shut down the platform after the company refused to appoint a legal representative in the country.

The X ban also led to Starlink’s bank accounts being frozen in the country.