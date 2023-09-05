Niger crisis drives wedge between US and France

The wave of coups d’états sweeping Africa is fueling a rift between the world’s “oldest allies”: France and the U.S.

The toppling in late July of Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, is being met with starkly different responses from Paris and Washington that could have major ramifications for Africa as a whole. French President Emmanuel Macron is openly backing calls by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to potentially use military force to restore Bazoum and allow France to maintain 1,500 troops in its former colony. The Biden administration, conversely, has dispatched multiple envoys to Niger’s capital of Niamey in recent weeks, including a new ambassador, to engage the junta and seek a diplomatic solution, citing the regional instability military operations could bring.

The White House, unlike France, has refused to call the military intervention in Niger a “coup” and on Friday again said it believed there was still a diplomatic path forward. The administration’s statement came just two days after soldiers took power in another former French colony, Gabon — the eighth coup in Central and West Africa since 2020.

“We’re still pursuing what we believe to be potentially viable diplomatic solutions here to see that democratic institutions are respected in both countries,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Macron, meanwhile, is engaged in a growing war of words with Niger’s mutineers that’s unnerving Washington. Niamey’s junta is seeking to expel both France’s military contingent there and its ambassador, both actions that could draw a French response. “I speak every day to President Bazoum. We support him,” Macron said on Friday. “We do not recognize those who carried out the putsch. The decisions we will take, whatever they may be, will be based upon exchanges with Bazoum.”

The French leader also seemed to belittle Niger and other former French colonies last week during speeches and media appearances. He told a French magazine that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger all would have been overrun by Islamist militants if Paris didn’t deploy counter-terrorism troops there in recent decades. Without France’s military operations in the Sahel region “there would probably no longer be a Mali … Burkina Faso, and I’m not sure there would still be Niger,” he said.