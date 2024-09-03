Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
icon

Semafor Signals

Why longer degrees are in decline in the US

Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Sep 3, 2024, 8:06am EDT
North America
Columbia University in NYC. Flickr
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US citizens are losing faith in college as universities face declining enrollment ahead of the new academic year.

The percentage of US high-school graduates going on to do a four-year college degree dropped from 70% in 2016 to 62% in 2022, an education expert told the Financial Times.

AD
icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

US colleges are ‘losing the battle’ to prove they are worth time and money

Source icon
Sources:  
Financial Times, Business Insider

Some education experts argue would-be students are “locked in” to the rhetoric that all colleges are too expensive — only 22% of US adults believe the cost is worth it, according to research by the Pew Research Center — and point to evidence that a bachelor’s degree eventually translates into higher lifetime earnings. But others say foregoing a degree can be a “rational economic decision” depending on the industry, and that ultimately US higher education institutions are “losing the battle to prove they are worth America’s time and money.” The cost of a college degree is immediate, but getting a return on that investment takes time, and isn’t guaranteed, Business Insider noted.

We may need a more ‘honest debate’ on who and what university is for

Source icon
Sources:  
Semafor, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent

Many of Britain’s universities face funding shortfalls as the drop in non-EU overseas students — due to policies aimed at cutting immigration — starts to bite, Semafor reported. That’s created the “doubly dangerous” situation of declining admissions and higher costs amid soaring inflation, one vice-chancellor told The Guardian. More funding is needed, but so is “more honest debate about what — and who — a modern university education really is for,” a columnist argued. So-called “Mickey Mouse” degrees that are seen to offer poor value for money — the top three being drama, geography, and business studies, according to a survey reported by the right-leaning Telegraph — have come under fire, though that metric may overlook the “soft skills” such courses provide, a drama graduate argued in The Independent.


AD