Venezuela issues warrant for opposition leader amid rising international tensions

A Venezuelan judge issued an arrest warrant for opposition candidate Edmundo González, who is widely believed to have won the country’s recent presidential election despite President Nicolás Maduro declaring victory.

González is accused of criminal association and conspiracy, according to the public prosecutor, after he published data to suggest he won the election by more than a 30% margin compared to Maduro. González could be sentenced to up to 26 years in prison if convicted.

AD

Despite preemptive polling suggesting the opposition was on track for a landslide win, Venezuela’s electoral council had proclaimed Maduro the winner, but officials have failed to provide any evidence, leading to mass domestic protests. The arrest warrant was announced hours after US authorities seized Maduro’s private plane in the Dominican Republic, alleging it violated US sanctions.