Venezuela election fallout goes global as protests spread in the country

Venezuela cut diplomatic relations with countries that asked for an independent recount following Sunday’s disputed presidential election.

Election authorities said President Nicolás Maduro won, but the opposition insisted it had evidence of fraud. At least two people died in widespread protests over the results.

Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico — among the few regional countries friendly with Maduro — were reportedly discussing publishing a statement calling for the release of ballot records, several Latin American countries are to jointly demand an emergency meeting of the regional bloc OAS, and major Western countries pushed for increased transparency.

AD

“There are millions of people in Venezuela and around the world who want to see that their vote counts,” opposition leader María Corina Machado wrote on X.