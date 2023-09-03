When the (pop) music stopped in Gabon

Soldiers overthrew President Ali Bongo a few days ago after he was declared winner of a third term in its Aug. 25 election. The military claimed the election, which had no international observers, had been flawed. It ended nearly 56 years of rule by the Bongo family during which a love and spending on music stars was a consistent theme with little regard for the conditions of ordinary citizens.

Perhaps the first American superstar to form a relationship with the late President Omar Bongo, who came to power in 1967, was James Brown, the 1970s Godfather of Soul, according to a biography which shares some detail of their financial arrangements. Brown performed with his band The JBs at Omar’s 39th birthday and the relationship blossomed — until it didn’t (There’s a really fun thread here).

But legendary JBs trombonist Fred Wesley came back to Gabon’s capital, Libreville, to work with the president’s 19-year old son Alain Bongo (later to be known as President Ali Bongo). Alain’s album “Brand New Man” (1978) was in the 70s disco-funk Afropop stylings of the day. The liner notes review said Alain “displays a unique understanding of lyric interpretation uncommon among young artists today.”

Ali seemed to have got his musical ambitions from his mother. In the late eighties, Josephine Bongo divorced President Omar and reinvented herself as Patience Dabany, a singer/songwriter and released several albums.

Then there’s the story of Pascaline Bongo, Ali’s older sister from President Omar’s first wife. Back in the nineties she was her father’s minister of foreign affairs. She’s perhaps best known outside Gabon for her affair with reggae superstar Bob Marley in the 1980s when she was 23, according to the book, Bob Marley et la fille du dictateur, by journalist Anne-Sophie Jahn.

Pascaline, who was a student in the U.S. at the time, was responsible for inviting Marley and his band to perform in Libreville in1980. Jahn suggests the affair lasted from 1980 till Marley’s death from cancer in 1981.

In the 1990s it was Michael Jackson who was being charmed by the Bongos. He showed up in Libreville in February 1992 to much excitement and clamoring from fans and the family. He spent time with Omar Bongo and other members of the family.