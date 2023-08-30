Military leaders stage coup in Gabon

In a video shared on social media, the deposed president pleaded for help while under house arrest. “I want to send a message to all of the friends we have all over the world, to tell them to make noise,” Bongo said.

Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema, who headed the coup, initially denied reports that he has been selected to replace Bongo. “I am not declaring myself yet, I am not considering anything at the moment. It is a debate we will have with all the generals,” he said the in an interview with French outlet Le Monde.

He added that Bongo is now “retired and enjoys all his rights... He is a normal Gabonese, like everyone else.”

The leaders of the coup later announced that Nguema was named transitional president and that a nightly curfew would remain in place, AFP reported.

AD

Bongo’s electoral win on Saturday had been criticized by the opposition. Journalists were prevented from covering the election, and international observers were not allowed to monitor the proceedings.

On social media, videos circulated showing people celebrating in the streets of the capital, Libreville, at the news of the military’s takeover. Bongo has held power in Gabon since the death of his father, Omar Bongo, in 2009.

Gunfire was heard in Libreville earlier Wednesday.