Harris opposes sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday opposed the sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel during a rally in Pittsburgh.

Her position lines up with US President Joe Biden’s pro-union stance and shows Harris’ loyalty to Biden and his policies, the Associated Press wrote. But some union activists “worry that Harris’ ties to corporate leaders may temper her pro-labor commitments,” Bloomberg reported: Wall Street mega-donors contributed millions to her campaign after Biden quit the race, Semafor previously reported.

Harris also lacks Biden’s decades-long relationships with unions, and one of the country’s largest unions said it’s holding off on endorsing a candidate as Harris hasn’t met its leaders yet.