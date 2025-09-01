China’s exports to Africa surge after US trade upheaval

The impact of US tariffs on Chinese exports is already benefiting one continent significantly more than the rest: Africa.

So far in 2025, exports from China to Africa total more than they did for the whole of 2020, and their value is set to exceed $200 billion for the first time, Bloomberg reported. Construction machinery, passenger cars, and steel, in particular, have seen some of the highest increases.

Africa’s share of China’s total exports remains small, at 6%. But recent changes — which saw China grant 53 African nations duty-free access to its markets, as of June — have altered Beijing’s trade relationship with Africa.

Duty-free agreements “position China in stark contrast to perceived protectionist policies pursued by some Western powers,” Linda Calabrese wrote in a column for London-based think tank ODI Global in July. “This reinforces China’s narrative as a reliable and equitable partner for the Global South,” she added.

A weaker yuan this year has also made Chinese goods more affordable for African buyers, and imports of Chinese solar panels have spiked 60% across the continent so far this year.