African solar panel imports from China hit record high

African countries are importing a record volume of solar panels from China, including a rising share to countries other than South Africa. The last 12 months saw a 60% spike in imports across the continent, according to a new analysis from the research group Ember. At least 25 countries imported more than 100 megawatts worth of panels during that period, up from just 15 in the prior year.

Most of those imports are for rooftop, rather than utility-scale systems, suggesting that more homeowners outside the continent’s traditional solar stronghold, South Africa, are finding ways to afford and install home solar systems. All those panels will make a significant contribution to improving electricity access, Ember reported, but adoption in Africa still lags far behind other big emerging markets like Pakistan.