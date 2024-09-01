How South Africa’s economy could get a $5 billion digital boost

South Africa’s digital transformation is “lagging” despite its immense potential and rising demand for digital skills, but getting it right could generate over $5 billion for its economy, says a new report.

Improving digital infrastructure and enhancing the regulatory environment are among changes recommended in the report by digital conglomerate Naspers and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection. The authors say investment could help the country’s digital platform economy — driven by companies that facilitate e-commerce, deliveries and transportation services — inject 91.4 billion rand ($5.2 billion) into South Africa by 2035.

The projected growth would increase the sector’s contribution to South Africa’s economy to 1.38% of GDP, up from 0.02% in 2022.

Naspers is Africa’s largest tech and media company, valued at some $37 billion. Its South African portfolio includes online store Takealot, delivery service Mr. D, and real estate platform Property24. It also has a minority stake in Chinese digital giant Tencent.

The report recommends that South Africa authorities establish regulatory “sandboxes” to encourage growth and innovation and thereby accelerate the sector’s development. Researchers found that it can take “up to 180 days” to secure various approvals. It also calls for the expansion of high-speed internet access to be fast-tracked, a greater emphasis on science and technology education, and incentives for local producers to sell on e-commerce platforms.

“Though still in its early stages, the shift to digital mirrors global trends and offers a rare chance to unlock significant economic potential for our nation,” Naspers South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa said.