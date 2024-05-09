Amazon takes its e-commerce machine to Africa

Amazon rolled out its online shopping service in South Africa this week promising same day and next day deliveries — marking the US giant’s entry into Africa’s e-commerce space.

South Africans will shop from local and international brands “across 20 different product categories,” Amazon said.

Robert Koen, Amazon’s manager for sub-Saharan Africa, said the company will kick off with 3,000 pick up points to complement home deliveries. First time customers will receive free deliveries and, in acknowledgment of WhatsApp’s local dominance, customers will receive order status updates on the Meta-owned messaging platform.

Amazon.co.za becomes the newest competition for online shopping incumbents in South Africa, including local leader Takealot, owned by media and tech giant Naspers, and Jumia, the pan-African player. South Africa’s e-commerce space also includes the food delivery service UberEATS and its chief local rival Mr Price.