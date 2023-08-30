CNN hires BBC’s Mark Thompson for top job

Diego Mendoza

Mark Thompson, the BBC’s former director and the New York Times’ ex-chief executive, has been picked as CNN’s next chairman and CEO, according to an internal email from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

“I’ve long admired Mark’s transformative leadership and his ability to inspire organizations to raise their own ambitions and sense of what’s possible...and achieve it,” Zaslav wrote.

Thompson will take on the role Oct. 9.

Semafor first reported last week that Thompson was among the top candidates for CEO. Another previous BBC director, James Harding, was also among the final candidates.