Two Brits on the list for top CNN job

The challenges that the next leader of CNN will inherit have been in full view over the past several weeks as the streaming television business convulsed and the network lost market share to MSNBC amid the rolling indictments of former President Donald Trump.

AD

While CNN previously competed with MSNBC on big Trump-related breaking news days, the liberal network has begun to pull away significantly on these days: MSNBC was number one the night of Trump’s arrest in Georgia, while Rachel Maddow’s Hillary Clinton interview on the night of Trump’s indictment in Georgia drew nearly 4 million viewers. By contrast, CNN has barely broken one million viewers in certain primetime hours, a far cry from the network’s primetime ratings during the first years of the Trump administration. At one point during Wednesday night’s broadcast covering former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s surrender to a jail in Fulton County, Georgia, CNN broke away to cover the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin — a reasonable news choice, but an obvious ratings killer.

Surrendering those viewers was, at least for a time, part of the plan. Zaslav and former CEO Chris Licht decided to cede the anti-Trump viewers former CNN chief Jeff Zucker won from MSNBC, in hopes of restoring CNN’s centrist brand and winning back some conservative viewers. But the strategy has failed to find a new audience of people who watch cable television, and I’ve sensed palpable apprehension within the network about the failure to benefit from the Trump indictment bump.

Meanwhile, after scrapping CNN+ last year, earlier this week, the company announced that CNN would launch a 24-hour livestream channel on the streaming platform Max.

CNN’s next president will face several daunting questions: Will the network tack back to a more confrontational stance on Donald Trump to goose ratings? Can the 24-hour stream inside Max possibly justify its cost versus cheaper and more popular programming? And will the Warner chief be able to convince a high-profile and respected candidate to take a job that will likely involve years of cost-cutting and layoffs as the cable business inevitably shrinks?

Still, the pull of the iconic American news brand is strong — perhaps especially to British media figures. And the breadth of the search reflects a moment when media giants have been looking for executives outside the traditional ladder of their own top producers. Last year, NBC News hired Rebecca Blumenstein, a New York Times veteran with no senior level television experience, to head up the network.