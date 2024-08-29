SKorea trials four-day work week

Workers at a South Korean province will be trying to work less next year. Employees at more than 50 organizations across Gyeonggi Province will be able to choose either a four-day week every fortnight or shortened hours every week, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The four-day week is gathering momentum, with proponents saying it reduces stress and burnout without significant costs to productivity — a six-month trial in the UK found a “host of benefits in employee wellbeing,” ITN reported, and campaigners hope the new Labour government will introduce changes. Most of the firms that took part in the UK trial are sticking to the shorter hours, although some returned to five days after their staff reported being exhausted trying to condense their work into four.