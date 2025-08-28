Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

France’s government nears collapse for the second time this year

Aug 28, 2025, 12:41pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
French PM Bayrou attends La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, La REF in Paris.
Abdul Saboor/Reuters

The French government is close to collapse for the second time this year, sparking investor worries over a potential intervention by the International Monetary Fund.

A chart showing the premium charged by investors to hold French 10-year government bonds over German ones over time.

Paris’ borrowing costs spiked as Prime Minister François Bayrou bet the house on a confidence vote, set for early September, over austerity plans to reduce government borrowing — an election he has little chance of winning.

Bayrou has signalled a willingness to negotiate with party leaders from his coalition, to a point. The only non-negotiable, he said, is “to get out of the path of over-indebtedness,” he said in a television interview. The continent has never been a model for fiscal responsibility, but France (like the US) both carries high debt and runs big budget deficits, even with its economy growing modestly well over the past few years (also like the US). French business leaders, meanwhile, are already trying to head off any talk of tax increases.

A chart showing European countries’ budget surplus and national debts, as percentage of their GDPs.
Rohan Goswami
AD