President Donald Trump is getting frustrated with a growing backlog of unconfirmed diplomatic nominees piling up on the Senate floor. It’s enough to threaten one of the few sacred things left in Congress.

“I know that the administration would like us to perhaps cancel some of the August recess in order to get these through,” Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Semafor. “And if the Democrats want to continue their behavior, their resistance, we may see that.”

The Foreign Relations Committee advanced five more ambassadorial nominations on Wednesday, bringing the total number of prospective diplomats awaiting floor votes to 21. Add in another group of nominees still waiting in committee — and a blanket hold on State Department nominees from Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii — and it’s easy to see the situation coming to a head.

There’s particular frustration in the administration over the delay in confirming Trump’s Vatican ambassador pick Brian Burch, said one person close to the president. Burch is the co-founder of the conservative group CatholicVote, which endorsed Trump in 2024.

“First American pope in history, and our Senate could not confirm an ambassador in time,” the person told Semafor. “I know our ambassadorships are being approved at the proper pace when that sh*t is fixed.”

It’s now possible that Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., decides to give Democrats a choice between cutting a bipartisan deal on confirming some nominees quickly or staying in session into August while Republicans grind through confirmations to fill in Trump’s diplomatic corps, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Democrats are indicating there may be no deal to be had, given the political background of Trump’s nominees and their party’s broader opposition to Trump’s agenda. Schatz said he has yet to be approached about an agreement; his hold is in protest of the Trump administration’s unilateral shuttering of USAID.

“Nobody has talked to me,” Schatz told Semafor. “The normal thing to do when someone has a hold is to try to figure out what it would take to release the hold. And nobody has checked.”

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and ranking member Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., have proven an effective duo atop the committee. Shaheen on Wednesday voted for Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-fiancee, in her bid to be ambassador to Greece.

But that collaborative spirit can only go so far. And some of Trump’s nominees, chosen months ago, still haven’t cleared the hurdles necessary for floor votes. Shaheen said “the White House is not getting the documents that we need to move nominees.”

“The president is eager to implement his America First foreign policy agenda, and expects the Senate to quickly confirm remaining ambassador picks to execute the agenda the American people voted for,” said Taylor Rogers, a spokeswoman for the White House.

On the Senate floor, Democrats are delaying almost all of Trump’s nominees (Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has a hold on all Justice Department picks). That require GOP leaders to burn floor time on them and limiting the number of confirmations.

“Every president deserves the right to select his team. My committee has worked to move nominations as efficiently as possible to get those roles filled, and unfortunately many Democrats are choosing to let their political issues with the president get in the way of staffing our embassies abroad,” Risch told Semafor.

Shaheen vowed to prioritize quick confirmation of career diplomats to become ambassadors — but Democrats say those are in short supply among Trump’s picks.

“Sticking to the general norm of about two-thirds career and one-third political is smart,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. Trump’s focus on nominees with more political than diplomatic experience, he said, “is not a good idea.”