Yale students will learn ‘how to run a political campaign’ from Chris Christie

Christie’s last unsuccessful attempt to secure the Republican nomination for president ended in January, days before the Iowa caucuses after it became painfully obvious he had no pathway to victory.

“Campaigns are run to win. That’s why we do them. It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination,” he said at the time during an event in New Hampshire. “I’m going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition,” he added.

His dramatic departure from the race was punctuated with a hot mic flub where he was heard saying then-candidate Nikki Haley was “going to get smoked.”

During Christie’s Trump-themed candidacy, he was the Republican Party’s most ardent critic of Donald Trump, calling him “disgusting” during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper after Trump said immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Christie also criticized Trump for having an “awful temperament” when discussing a court-issued gag order handed down by Judge Tanya Chutkan. “His conduct is beneath the offices that he was privileged to hold,” he said.