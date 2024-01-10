Chris Christie drops out of 2024 presidential race

Chris Christie has dropped out of the race for president, the New Jersey Republican announced during a New Hampshire town hall.

“It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I’m suspending my campaign for president of the United States,” he said.

Christie doubled down on his anti-Trump rhetoric, blasting the “cowardice and hypocrisy” of Republicans who publicly support the former president but privately criticize him. He added that he regretted endorsing Trump in 2016 after dropping out of that race.

“Anyone unwilling to say [Trump] is unfit for the President of the United States is unfit to serve themselves,” he said.

He said he had resisted calls to drop out of the race until now because, unlike other candidates, he was “fighting for something bigger than ourselves.”

Christie did not endorse fellow 2024 Republican candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, criticizing both for saying they would support Trump as the GOP nominee during a Republican debate last year. But in an apparent hot-mic moment before the announcement, Christie — seemingly referring to Haley, who comes in second place to Trump in polls — said “she’s gonna get smoked” and that “she’s not up to this.”

Christie’s campaign did not immediately reply to Semafor’s request for clarification on his comments.

As Christie spoke in New Hampshire, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy informed a crowd in Marshalltown, Iowa that the former governor was dropping out.

“Yeah, whatever, who cares about that,” said Ramaswamy, before warning that the Republican establishment was consolidating behind its “puppet,” Haley.