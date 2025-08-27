London is building a pipeline for more African IPOs

The UK wants more African companies to prioritize London when seeking to raise money from capital markets, a British government official told Semafor.

More than 100 African companies have raised over £17 billion on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the 10 years to 2020, with two particularly notable listings from the continent in recent months: Africa Finance Corporation, the Lagos-headquartered infrastructure investor, listed a $500 million eurobond in March, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company, the parent of one of Nigeria’s largest banks, raised $100 million in an initial public offering last month. GTCO became the first Nigerian bank owner to go public on the LSE.

Attracting more African IPOs has been high on the agenda of the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, said Tracey Austin, a senior DBT director overseeing financial and professional services. “The UK is trying to be more inventive to sell London as a financial services center from where companies can attract global capital, not just a place to do business in and leave,” Austin said.

The department’s officials have worked with private advisory firms over nearly four years to curate a pipeline of African companies to list in London. It has held forums with African private equity and venture capital firms to convince them of the benefit of having portfolio companies seek exits in London, rather than potentially wait years to attain the coveted unicorn status of private billion-dollar valuations.

AD

A key aspect of the pitch to potential listing companies has been to explain revised listing rules that were rolled out last year. For example, the size of equity companies have to give up, in order to list on the bourse, has been lowered. The DBT has mostly spoken to pan-African and tech companies so far, Austin told Semafor, while companies in the AI, bio, and clean tech sectors are also showing promise.

Those AI and deep-tech companies are mostly in North Africa, particularly Tunisia, where a focus on science and engineering education is feeding tech entrepreneurship, she said. Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, and South Africa have also shown interesting ventures, Austin added.