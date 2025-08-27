Kenyan activist Bonface Mwangi mounts presidency bid

Kenyan activist Bonface Mwangi, who has been a fierce critic of President William Ruto, declared his intent to seek the presidency in 2027.

Mwangi, 42, who announced his bid on Wednesday, has been a leading voice in youth-led protests against the government over the past two years. In June, he sued the Ruto government, as well as those of neighbors Tanzania and Uganda, in an East African Court and the International Criminal Court, alleging that he was abducted and tortured by their security agents in May.

Ruto said in April that he is confident he will be reelected. He rode to power in 2022 on promises to retool Kenya’s economy towards productivity and to champion ‘hustlers’ by expanding economic opportunities for youth. But his push to raise taxes sparked anti-government sentiments, helping raise Mwangi’s profile as a voice for young Kenyans and a self-acclaimed “people’s watchman.”