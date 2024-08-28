Build, baby, build: YIMBYs for Harris host fundraiser with emphasis on affordable housing

Democratic heavyweights like Maryland Gov. Wes Moore are expected to speak at a virtual fundraiser for Vice President Kamala Harris centered around affordable housing — an issue taking on more prominence in the 2024 campaign.

Organizers for “YIMBYs for Harris,” which include the Center for New Liberalism think tank, aim to harness the grassroots enthusiasm around Harris to push a simple, straightforward message: Build, baby, build.

During what they are dubbing “YIMBYchella” on Wednesday night, Moore, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and US Sen. Brian Schatz plan to make the case for federal action to drive down housing costs, paired with looser zoning laws at the state and municipal level. Among pro-housing advocates, it’s viewed as the formula to ending the nation’s persistent housing crunch.

“Tons of people wanted to take part, and it just kind of took a life of its own,” Armand Domalewski, one of the event’s organizers, told Semafor. “There’s been so much enthusiasm.”

Harris has made housing affordability part of her economic agenda. Her campaign on Tuesday released a minute-long ad spotlighting her recent proposal to construct three million new housing units over four years, part of an August media ad buy targeting voters in swing states like Nevada. At the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris vowed to “end America’s housing shortage.”

“This is the first time that our party’s leader has prioritized housing and set a specific goal like this in a speech of that level of importance,” Schatz told Semafor.

Schatz said during the virtual fundraiser, he’ll highlight the role federal government has in loosening rules around housing construction. “If we simply make it easier to build the thing we say we want, we will get more of it. And this assumption that we can’t all have nice things and that scarcity has to drive a political and policy division among community members is frankly, bullshit,” he said.