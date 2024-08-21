Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces speech on ‘path forward’ amid dropout rumors

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign announced he will “address the nation” on Friday, fueling speculation that he might end his presidential campaign.

ABC News reported shortly after the announcement that Kennedy was expected to quit the race, citing sources who also said he was leaning towards endorsing Donald Trump.

Rumors that Kennedy could drop out have gained steam this week ever since the independent candidate’s running mate Nicole Shanahan suggested he might do it to help Trump.

In an interview with podcaster Tom Bilyeu, posted Tuesday morning, Shanahan said that the changing race gave her and Kennedy two options. They could run through November, and “run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Tim] Walz presidency” — or, they could drop out and “join forces with” Trump to consolidate their vote.

Shanahan doubled down on the remarks during an interview with Fox News today, attacking the Democratic Party for obstructing their efforts at ballot access and saying she would “fully support” Kennedy taking a role in a second Trump administration. Hours later, the Kennedy campaign scheduled a Friday afternoon speech in Phoenix “about the present historical moment and his path forward.”

Trump allies celebrated Shanahan’s comments and the sudden speech announcement.

“It definitely doesn’t hurt,” one campaign advisor said of a potential endorsement.

The Kennedy campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his upcoming plans. Notably, Trump is also scheduled to be in Phoenix to host an event the same day with Turning Point Action, though there’s no indication as of now the two are teaming up. A spokesman for TP Action did not comment on whether Kennedy might appear.