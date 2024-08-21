Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces speech on ‘path forward’ amid dropout rumors

The News
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign announced he will “address the nation” on Friday, fueling speculation that he might end his presidential campaign.
ABC News reported shortly after the announcement that Kennedy was expected to quit the race, citing sources who also said he was leaning towards endorsing Donald Trump.
Rumors that Kennedy could drop out have gained steam this week ever since the independent candidate’s running mate Nicole Shanahan suggested he might do it to help Trump.
In an interview with podcaster Tom Bilyeu, posted Tuesday morning, Shanahan said that the changing race gave her and Kennedy two options. They could run through November, and “run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Tim] Walz presidency” — or, they could drop out and “join forces with” Trump to consolidate their vote.
Shanahan doubled down on the remarks during an interview with Fox News today, attacking the Democratic Party for obstructing their efforts at ballot access and saying she would “fully support” Kennedy taking a role in a second Trump administration. Hours later, the Kennedy campaign scheduled a Friday afternoon speech in Phoenix “about the present historical moment and his path forward.”
Trump allies celebrated Shanahan’s comments and the sudden speech announcement.
“It definitely doesn’t hurt,” one campaign advisor said of a potential endorsement.
The Kennedy campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his upcoming plans. Notably, Trump is also scheduled to be in Phoenix to host an event the same day with Turning Point Action, though there’s no indication as of now the two are teaming up. A spokesman for TP Action did not comment on whether Kennedy might appear.
Democrats and the Trump campaign had both kept an eye on Kennedy as a potential spoiler after he abandoned his campaign for the Democratic nomination and re-launched as an independent.
In October, internal Trump polling showed that Kennedy could take more votes from Trump than Joe Biden. That was Trump’s cue to remind voters “of his very liberal views,” one Trumpworld source told Semafor at the time. By May, Trump was personally posting that Kennedy was a “Democrat ‘Plant’” and “Radical Left Liberal.”
Those fears among Republicans faded as Biden struggled in polls. They reappeared this month, after Harris replaced Biden as the nominee and consolidated Democratic-leaning voters who had been considering Kennedy — a trend that showed up instantly in polling and focus groups.
Trump’s tone also shifted in that time. In a video leaked by one of Kennedy’s children, one week before Biden quit the race, Trump talked sympathetically about Kennedy’s skepticism about childhood vaccines, and said cryptically that he “would love you to do something.”
This week, Trump openly said he’d entertain giving Kennedy a position. “He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time,” Trump told CNN. “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.”
David's and Shelby's View
How would this move the needle in the presidential race? Trump and his allies would love to take Kennedy off the board, confident that most of his remaining voters won’t support Harris. If that happened, it could make a difference in a race that’s effectively tied as of now.
Kennedy, part of the Democratic Party’s most storied dynasty, had laid out countless reasons why he couldn’t support Trump. Could a life-long environmental lawyer support a candidate who wanted to dismantle environmental regulation? Could he spend a year attacking the “establishment” and asking people to declare “independence,” then tell them to get behind a former Republican president?
The candidate would have credibility issues right away. As he tumbled to low single digits in polling this month, he shopped around a potential endorsement to both Trump and Kamala Harris’ campaign in an effort to snag himself a position in an upcoming administration.
Democrats offered him nothing. They viewed the candidate with contempt, and operated an anti-Kennedy DNC team and a super PAC designed to drive his numbers down and block him from state ballots. While Republicans believe that anti-establishment, non-white voters who now support Kennedy could move to Trump, Democrats already saw him as a stalking horse for GOP donors to drag down their party. A Republican super PAC sent mail to swing state Democrats, insisting that Kennedy was a pro-choice progressive, for example.
- As Semafor reported, RFK Jr. also briefly shopped himself back around to Democrats as a Biden replacement in July. “I’m the only presidential candidate who can beat Donald Trump,” he told reporters.
- It’s been quite the month for Kennedy, who admitted to picking up a dead bear on the side of the road in 2014, driving it into Manhattan, then deciding to abandon it in Central Park while trying to make it look like it died in a bike accident.