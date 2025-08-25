Oman joins Gulf’s golden visa push to attract foreign capital

Oman is the latest Gulf nation to roll out a golden visa in the race to attract foreign capital and diversify its economy. The initiative offers five- and 10-year visas to investors who put significant money into real estate, commercial investment, or long-term bank deposits — at least 250,000 Omani rials ($650,000), with more details expected to be announced on Aug. 31.

The move comes as Muscat’s finances look sturdier: sovereign debt is down, IPO activity surpassed London in 2024, and the country is investing in green hydrogen and natural gas. Bahrain and the UAE already have golden visas, granting five- and 10-year residencies to high earners or investors in property valued at more than $500,000.