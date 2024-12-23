Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Fitch raises Oman’s outlook to positive in reversal for Gulf state

Melissa Hancock
Melissa Hancock
Dec 23, 2024, 8:26am EST
gulfMiddle East
A view of Sultan Qaboos Street in Muscat, Oman.
Alexey Komarov/Wikimedia Commons
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Global credit ratings agency Fitch has revised its outlook on Oman to “positive” from “stable,” citing an improvement in finances.

Fitch noted the continued reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio of Oman’s government and state-owned entities, as well as its accumulation of net sovereign foreign assets.

The revision puts the country on track to be rated as “investment grade by all three major rating agencies within a year or less,” according to economist Justin Alexander, a reversal for the sultanate which was downgraded to junk status seven years ago.

Fitch expects domestic consumption, foreign investment, and tourism will drive non-oil growth above 3% in 2025 and 2026.

A chart showing Oman’s general government gross debt as a percent of GDP, with the value sharply dropping after 2020.
AD
AD