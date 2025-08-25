Uganda on the hook in controversial US deportation case

Uganda looks set to receive the man at the center of one of the United States’ most controversial deportation cases, as President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration drive continues.

The US Department of Homeland Security on Friday notified lawyers of Kilmar Ábrego García, a citizen of El Salvador, that he would be deported to Uganda “in 72 hours.” Ábrego, 30, became a cause célèbre for immigration rights activists and opponents of Trump’s anti-immigration campaign after he was wrongfully deported there in March. He was returned to US custody in June and finally allowed back to his US home in Maryland last week.

Uganda this month was the latest to join the small but growing number of African countries who have reached agreements with the US government to receive “third country nationals” deported from the US. But Uganda’s foreign minister said on Aug. 21 it is a “temporary arrangement with conditions including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted.”

Trump officials have repeatedly claimed that Ábrego had been involved in criminal activity such as human smuggling, an allegation that Ábrego’s lawyers have denied.