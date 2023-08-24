noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Updated Aug 24, 2023, 7:38pm EDT
politicsNorth America

Donald Trump surrenders at Georgia jail

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally.
REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: An insider’s guide to power in D.C. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Donald Trump has been taken into custody for a fourth time in less than five months.

The former U.S. president formally surrendered to local authorities in Georgia on Thursday, entering the Fulton County Jail to be booked on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is expected to be formally booked, fingerprinted, and released after posting a $200,000 bond, reportedly with the help of a local bail bond company. It’s expected that Trump will also have his mug shot taken and released, though that wasn’t confirmed ahead of his surrender.

Title icon

Know More

The Fulton County Jail — which is the subject of a Department of Justice investigation over reports of inhumane conditions and overcrowding — went on a hard lockdown when Trump arrived. Just like the other times Trump surrendered, the scene outside the jail had a circus-like atmosphere, with pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters gathering alongside reporters on a sweltering day.

District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and 18 co-defendants a deadline of noon on Friday to turn themselves in; several of the alleged co-conspirators were booked at the jail and released earlier this week.

A date has not yet been set for Trump’s arraignment, in which he is expected to plead not guilty. He could also seek to move his case to federal court.

Trump faces 13 criminal charges, including racketeering under Georgia’s RICO law, which has been used to charge members of criminal organizations. Trump has also been criminally indicted in New York and in two federal cases in Florida and Washington, D.C.

AD