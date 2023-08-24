Donald Trump surrenders at Georgia jail

Donald Trump has been taken into custody for a fourth time in less than five months.

The former U.S. president formally surrendered to local authorities in Georgia on Thursday, entering the Fulton County Jail to be booked on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is expected to be formally booked, fingerprinted, and released after posting a $200,000 bond, reportedly with the help of a local bail bond company. It’s expected that Trump will also have his mug shot taken and released, though that wasn’t confirmed ahead of his surrender.