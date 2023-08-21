Trump’s bond in Georgia case set at $200,000

Former U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to post a $200,000 bond after he turns himself in to jail in Fulton County, Ga., on charges that he illegally tried to overturn the election in 2020.

A Fulton County judge signed off on the bond conditions that Trump’s legal team and prosecutors agreed to, a new court filing shows. In addition to posting the $200,000 bond, Trump agreed to not communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers.

He also can’t threaten any witnesses or co-defendants on social media.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted Trump and 18 other alleged co-conspirators last week, gave the defendants until Friday at noon to surrender in Fulton County to be formally booked.

Lower bonds were also set Monday for Trump’s co-defendants in the case, including lawyers John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro.