‘They are getting what they wanted’: Fed officials head to Jackson Hole

Jerome Powell has said he loses sleep over whether he can successfully steer the US economy to a soft landing, cooling inflation without tipping into recession. The Federal Reserve chairman may rest easier in Jackson Hole, Wyo. this week, where he’s headlining the central bank’s annual Grand Teton confab.

Fed officials were hit with a scare recently with July’s unemployment rate rise, but subsequent data suggests the economy is still growing robustly. The calls from panicked investors have quieted, too.

With inflation receding and an economic expansion apparently on track, the Fed is heading toward a modest interest rate cut in September, likely a quarter percentage point. A serious recession threat would force steeper, faster cuts to stimulate demand, but Powell has little incentive in Jackson Hole to convey such urgency when he addresses fellow central bankers later this week. Instead, he seems likely to project confidence and flexibility.

“I’m not sure that they need to move really fast unless there’s more evidence coming in that the economy really is slowing,” says William English, a Yale professor and the former head of the Fed’s monetary affairs division. “They are kind of getting what they wanted.”

The jobs data had investors chattering about emergency Fed rate cuts to stave off a recession. At 4.3% in July, the jobless rate had climbed by nearly a full percentage point in a little more than a year. In the past, such a rise has almost only happened when the US was in recession.