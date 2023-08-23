Biden’s first 2024 national TV ad will run on Fox before GOP debate

Fox News viewers tuning in to tonight’s Republican debate will also hear from an unexpected voice: Joe Biden.

The president’s reelection campaign has purchased airtime on Fox News, Semafor has learned, and plans to run its first national television advertisement of the 2024 cycle during the time slot directly before Wednesday’s 9 p.m. ET debate. Titled “Fought Back,” the ad highlights Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the passage of infrastructure and semiconductor legislation. Fox prohibited candidates from purchasing ads during the actual debate.

The ad is part of a daylong effort aimed at getting the president’s message in front of a conservative audience — as well as needling the Republican presidential candidates. The Biden campaign also hopes to galvanize his supporters who may be tuning in: The campaign bought “Dark Brandon” display ads that ran on Fox News’ website in support of abortion rights on Wednesday. The Biden team also plastered ads on billboard screens around Milwaukee noting his positions on abortion, prescription drug costs, taxes, and Social Security.