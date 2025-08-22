Polling gets an AI assist

First came the AI polling respondents. Now come the AI-assisted pollsters.

Most of us don’t like taking surveys, and when we do, we usually want them to be over as quickly as possible. OpenResearch, the OpenAI-funded research nonprofit, wanted to see if using AI chatbots as part of the process could make respondents more engaged and entice them to offer fuller responses.

It turns out the answer is yes. And that could be a big deal for the survey business.

OpenResearch tested the theory in its ongoing study of unconditional cash transfers, which looks at how people respond to getting regular payments, with one group receiving $1,000 a month for three years and a control group getting $50 a month. It checked in with them regularly, through online surveys and with more in-depth phone interviews, even after the payments ended. And in its latest online survey on stress, it offered respondents the opportunity to chat with a bot.

More than three-quarters have taken up the offer so far (the survey is ongoing). Those who opted to talk to the bot spent a median time of 16 minutes each on the survey, often offering more comprehensive answers that would not have been possible with a multiple-choice format. More importantly, the bot could probe respondents’ answers and ask them to clarify or expand, giving OpenResearch a much richer set of data. Two-thirds of the respondents rated the experience as positive, and a similar percentage said they would be willing to do it again.